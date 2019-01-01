Golf Tournament
Enjoy a fabulous day of golf at one of Rochester’s finest private golf courses while helping Volunteers of America to fulfill its mission – to empower people in our community to rise out of poverty, move toward self-reliance and reach their full potential.
Monday, September 23rd at Locust Hill Country Club
11:00 am - 12:15 pm - Registration/Check-in
11:30 am - 12:30 pm - Lunch
12:45 pm - Shotgun Start
6:00 pm - Dinner and Awards
This FUNdraiser includes...
- Open Driving Range
- Full Lunch Buffet
- 18 Holes of Golfing With A Cart (Choice of Scramble or Best Ball)
- Beverages on the Course
- Dinner and Awards
Join our Golf Tournament!
Choose Your Format
Best Ball: Each player on the team plays his or her own golf ball throughout the round, and on each hole the low score - or "best ball" - of the group serves as the team score.
Scramble: Each player tees off on each hole. The best of the tee shots is selected and all players play their second shots from that spot. The best of the second shots is determined, then all play their third shots from that spot, and so on until the ball is holed.